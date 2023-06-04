There were so many wonderful presentations at the April 10 Gulfport on the Edge town hall . In going through all my notes from the event I found some questions I could answer now. There will be a presentation to council at the June 20 meeting. We hope many of you will show up to hear what your neighbors are thinking and if you agree or not. I welcome all input. It will take all of us to keep Gulfport the wonderful place that we all love.

Do we have an Arts/Culture Board?

No, we don’t. I believe the city council and the GMC are all very oriented to artistic and cultural events and certainly open to any new ideas. The Gulfport Historical Society operates as a 501(c)(3) and runs the Gulfport Arts Center in a city-sponsored building to serve the community. They are always looking for volunteers.

Can we limit the number of bars?

If an area is zoned to allow bars (among other types of businesses) right now you can’t limit how someone chooses to use their property. I’m not sure if we can limit the overall number of bars, restaurants, or any other business allowed in a zoned area. We might have to get an opinion from the State.

Can we limit chain companies and McMansions?

[Former Ward III Councilmember] Yolanda Roman was concerned about chain stores and found that if we defined the “character” of Gulfport in a way that would mean a chain store would change the ‘character” — they could be prohibited. However, the Council at the time did not want to do that.

We created our current residential heights and setbacks in 1993 and 2012. Winway (as an example) builds to those setbacks, usually using them to the fullest, but not getting variances to do more. I have heard some communities have reduced the size of homes that can get built and I’m checking on it. Normally, now you can’t reduce the height and setbacks due to the Florida Bert Harris lawsuit, which prohibits anything that could reduce the “value” of a property, which reducing the height or setbacks could do.

Can artists get an inside track on available properties?

This would be up to individuals to contact a Realtor to keep them informed.

Can we educate locals on available resources?

Two residents have started a monthly “New Residents” informational session to discuss all the resource available in Gulfport. You can also find them on the website. (I hope we can improve the site with this budget. We removed information to make the website ADA compatible and is slowly getting put back again.)

Does the Senior Center reach out to children with programs?

They do not, but the Library and the Rec Center certainly do. I’m sure this is something that potentially could happen.

Recycling and Composting

Gulfport has a robust recycling program. The program loses money due to limited markets, but it is important to keep doing it so that the market for recycled goods increases. The City also sells composting bins at a reduced price for residents through the Public Works Department.