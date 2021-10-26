Ramses Takes Beach Bazaar Costume Title

The winner’s circle was a tad more rainbow than normal, with beefy Ramses squeezed in a unicorn suit and his chromatically-clad owners taking home the first-place prize at the Gulfport Beach Bazaar Pet Halloween Costume Contest on Saturday, October 16. The trio nabbed the most “likes” on the Bazaar’s Facebook page alongside dozens of other fluffy families as part of a fundraiser for Gulfport’s Get Rescued. Find more hilariously hairy pictures at fb.com/GulfportBeachBazaar or right here!

