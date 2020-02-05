RaptorFest Sinks Talons in at Boyd Hill

RaptorFest swooped into Boyd Hill Nature Preserve once again on Saturday, February 1, featuring trained birds of prey in free flight, presentations featuring Florida’s native falcon species, environmental exhibitors and family friendly activities. RaptorFest is an annual fundraiser to support the bird-of-prey program at Boyd Hill. All donations are used to provide food, aviary maintenance and medical care for rehabilitated birds who could not otherwise survive in the wild. Located along the shores of Lake Maggiore at 1101 Country Club Way South, Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s 245 acres park has more than three miles of trails and boardwalks, five unique ecosystems, a bird-of-prey aviary, and interpretive programming on a variety of environmental and natural history topics.