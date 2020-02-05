RaptorFest Sinks Talons in at Boyd Hill

R
“They call them the wolves of the air,” says Ash Cary of Knightwings, referring to the Harris’s Hawk held by his sister and fellow trainer Sarah Head. Knightwings is a traveling presentation of birds of prey, seen frequently at festivals and Renaissance fairs across the region.
aptorFest swooped into Boyd Hill Nature Preserve once again on Saturday, February 1, featuring trained birds of prey in free flight, presentations featuring Florida’s native falcon species, environmental exhibitors and family friendly activities. RaptorFest is an annual fundraiser to support the bird-of-prey program at Boyd Hill. All donations are used to provide food, aviary maintenance and medical care for rehabilitated birds who could not otherwise survive in the wild. Located along the shores of Lake Maggiore at 1101 Country Club Way South, Boyd Hill Nature Preserve’s 245 acres park has more than three miles of trails and boardwalks, five unique ecosystems, a bird-of-prey aviary, and interpretive programming on a variety of environmental and natural history topics.
Salome Brenna, 4, smocks up and makes her mark on the NOMAD Art Bus, a retired bus transformed into a mobile studio by artist Carrie Boucher to bring hands-on, open-ended art exploration to the world. With the mission of “art for ALL,” NOMAD (Neighborhood Oriented Mobile Art + Design) travels throughout Tampa Bay delivering arts education and experiences, often to those who have little to no access to arts programming.
“Totally Owl-some,” reads the made-to-order t-shirt being silk screened on site by Carrie Burns. Burns’ company, EcoJoia, sells products made from environmentally conscious materials such as certified organic cotton and earth-friendly dyes and screen printing, and acts as a partner with specific organizations and provides a web-based store of merchandise marketed for that organization’s needs and causes. Learn more at ecojoia.com.
High School sophomore Callee Rose Cannon, right, has been raising money to buy bicycles for kids in need since she was 7 years old, and her friend Val has been helping her all along the way. Callee’s Bikes for Buddies (calleesbikesforbuddies.com) was selling lemonade at RaptorFest, hoping to add to the 833 bikes the organization has donated since 2011.