Ray Domingo Celebrates the RightBrain

Just a few blocks from the wildly colorful street festival that is GeckoFest, Gulfport artist Ray Domingo’s studio at 2620 Beach Blvd. S. was filled with local artists displaying signature work at Gulfport’s newest one-day outdoor exhibit, the RightBrain Show, Saturday, September 4.

According to Domingo, who curated and created the event, the concept was simple.

“The right side of the brain is supposed to be the artistic side,” he said. “We have eight artists – two that are partnerships – and I was looking for purely raw talent.”

Despite debuting on the same day as GeckoFest to lure crowds, initial attendance was sparse due to lack of promotion, Domingo said.

“I’m a little disappointed that we haven’t channeled much attendance from GeckoFest. It was my idea that RightBrain would be an addition to the festival instead of a distraction,” Domingo said on Saturday. “I want to do this again with the proper promotion.”

GMC President Barbara Banno notes that while the event was approved, most promotion falls to the event’s coordinator.

“I will say that we are really happy about Ray’s involvement and effort with his show,” Banno said on Monday, September 6. “Moving forward, we will have to be more clear about it next time.”

Even without a large crowd, artist participation was notable; creators appreciated the exposure and Domingo’s eagerness to not charge for a spot in the show.

“We got a decent amount of traction for the heat,” said mixed media artist M. C. Romanaux.

Words from the Artists

The youngest creator at RightBrain, at just 19, was Riley Pitzen, a Gulfport-based, hyper-realistic artist, who Domingo introduces as “a young prodigy.”

Pitzen himself works part-time and learned to create almost photographic-like portraits from watching Youtube videos.

A quick glance at Pitzen’s portrait of Muhammad Ali, most might not realize it’s forged from graphite, not pixels.

“I realized I could do this when I drew Abraham Lincoln a few years ago,” Pitzen said. “I try and choose influential people throughout history.”

On the flip side, artist Dorian Angello showed off his mixed-media and almost twisted photographs. Memorably, he showcased baby doll body parts re-purposed into mini-sculptures and plant pots.

“Oh, it’s just because I’m deranged,” Angello said. “I like working with found objects because they can be precious, or in my case, creepy. It’s goofy, it’s fun, and it deals with the idea that as our parents are dying, it’s all falling on us.”

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Domingo said. “Despite everything, it’s been wonderful. The artists enjoyed people seeing their work, and what they’ve displayed has just been a success.”

