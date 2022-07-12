Ray Domingo Raises $36k for Gulfport Gecko Sculpture

Coming to a (Gulfport) Casino near you: a giant, green, gecko sculpture.

On July 11, Gulfport artist Ray Domingo raised the final funds needed to build his 14-foot gecko sculpture that he hopes will serve as a music-playing photo opportunity in downtown Gulfport.

“It feels good; I have some believers and they’re almost as excited as I am,” Domingo said.

In May, Domingo received $16,000 from the City of Gulfport and charged with raising the remaining $20,000. That’s a $36,000 gecko.

Through private efforts, Domingo raised most of the funds in less than three months. On July 11, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber voted to donate $2,200 to the Domingo statue, leaving Domingo $800 short.

GMC President Barbara Banno – owner of Stella’s and co-owner of The Salty Nun – kicked in the final $1000, putting Domingo $200 over what he needed to build the gecko.

“I always knew I wanted to be a part of the sculpture,” Banno told The Gabber. “It’s going to be a historic piece of art in our community that will last forever.”

Domingo expects his gecko legacy should grace the west side of the Gulfport Casino by GeckoFest, which traditionally takes place the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

The City must still prepare and install the base for the sculpture, and Domingo must complete the sculpture. Right now, the skeleton of the giant lizard is in progress at Grand Theming in Tampa.

There’s still a long way to go, but Domingo is optimistic.

“You can quote me on this: ‘Yahoo!'” a happy Domingo told The Gabber Tuesday morning.