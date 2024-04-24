Rays-Hines Deal St. Petersburg

Ongoing debates over the Rays-Hines Deal continue as the St. Petersburg City Council members analyze the Community Benefits Agreements (CBA) and the other draft agreements. The community is split between supporting the deal and rejecting it.

The Rays/Hines partnership looks to break ground later this year on the new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, set to open in the fall of 2027 to have the first game in 2028.

Rays/Hines Deal: Community Benefits Agreement Draft Term Sheet

San Pedro Gazette submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain copies of the agreements being reviewed. The Gazette also documented the Community Benefits Advisory Council (CBAC), which served to inform this article.

The CBA was first detailed in the Community Benefits Impact Report for the Historic Gas Plant District Development, presented at the Jan. 9, 2024, CBAC meeting.

The Community Benefits Agreement Draft Term Sheet includes the agreements and motions recommended by the CBAC to improve the deal. While the CBAC approved this draft term sheet, two committee members voted against the outlined benefits.

Rays/Hines: Currently Reviewing

The City is currently reviewing the CBA Draft Term Sheet, along with the New Stadium Project Agreement and the Historic Gas Plant District Term Sheet.

Currently, the deal shows $287,000,000 provided by the City of St. Petersburg, as well as $312,500,000 by Pinellas County.

According to a Committee of the Whole presentation from October 2023, Mayor Ken Welch’s administration, and representatives of the Rays/Hines proposal, the deal will cost at least $1.3 billion, close to half of which will come from taxes.

According to the project’s website, the overall project demands a “total construction investment” of more than $6 billion, with most paid by private parties.

During the Committee of the Whole presentation, City representatives said the first goal is keeping the Rays in St. Petersburg. The full deal aims to build a new stadium, amenities, and housing in designated areas.

The Community Benefits, within the Context of the Rays/Hines Deal

The Rays/Hines deal looks to deliver to $50,000,000 (3.84% of the total cost) to the community as:

Real Estate: Restorative Ownership and Occupancy ($15,000,000)

Outreach: Restorative Conversation ($750,000)

Employment: Restorative Enterprise ($10,500,000)

Employment: Restorative Talent Pipeline ($6,250,000)

Education: Restorative Pipeline ($17,500,000)

What do the Rays/Hines Community Benefits Include?

1. Community Engagement and Impact Report

On Dec. 13, 2023, the public met in the impacted district to understand the community’s priorities. This informed the Impact Report.

“Our project meets or exceeds the requirements,” the Hines Historic Gas Plant Partnership stated in report, “including the targets for affordable housing, workforce hiring, environmental sustainability, transit and streets, and parking.”

During the December meeting, “the public was asked to list three community benefits most important to them,” according to a presentation shared at the Jan. 9 CBAC meeting. Eighty-three residents offered input.

Commonly desired benefits were affordable housing, according to the City presentation.

Beyond public housing, the participants expressed interest in community services, amenities, and facilities.

“Job opportunities and workforce development” were also important, ranging from office space and job creation and apprenticeship programs to economic and workforce development.

Members of the public, housing, economic, and development experts weighed in during the month-long CBAC meetings process, echoing a need for affordable housing, and asked for a better deal.

The people who attended established the need for a process of accountability in case the developers fail to deliver on these commitments, affordable housing (80% AMI or less), as well as more benefits.

During the CBAC process, a few attendees supported the deal overall as is, and some were satisfied with the presented community benefits. However, the majority of speakers either opposed the deal or asked for improvements.

2. Rays-Hines: Proposed Housing Benefits

The overall deal, according to the Major League Baseball’s project website, will bring 6,000 housing units. Of those, 4,800 would rent at market rates. Twenty percent — the other 1,200 — would fulfill the affordable housing commitment. Those would lease to different income level households based on the City’s median income, which was $72,500 in 2022.

Affordable/Workforce Housing Units, by AMI

500 units allocated to 120% AMI

100 units allocated to 100% AMI

300 units will go to 80% AMI

300 units will go to 60% AMI

Households earning 80% of AMI qualify as low-income, according to Florida Housing Coalition. Affordable housing is “housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities,” according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

How will the “affordable housing commitment” be delivered?

The housing units will not get built at once; half will not be on the 76 acres of public land at stake. Developers will build 600 units on-site and 600 off-site. The off-site location is not yet decided.

Rays/Hines Delivery Timeline

300 by 2030

300 more by 2037

300 more in 2042

300 more by 2047

What happens if the developers fail to deliver?

“Should Hines/Rays fail to construct the units, the City shall use those parcels to develop affordable/workforce housing,” the Community Benefits Agreement Draft Term Sheet stipulates. The agreement also says the “penalty for onsite” housing units will be $150 thousand per unit, “adjusted for inflation.” The penalty for off-site units not built will be $175,000 per unit, adjusted for inflation.

3. Proposed Streetscape and Parking Benefits

The $50 million in equity commitment includes 14,000 parking spaces, many of which will be available to the public. The number and delivery dates are unspecified.

The agreement also says that “ew transit has been identified along First Avenue South with the addition of the SunRunner BRT system.” No delivery date is included in the document.

16th Street South and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street will get bike lanes. Along 13th Street, developers would also add a bike lane that runs to the northern end of the site.

“There will be a total of 14 acres of open space (approximately 16% of the site),” states the Draft Term Sheet.

4. Proposed Local Workforce, Disadvantaged Workers, and Apprenticeships Benefits

The draft agreement says the construction project will commit $3.75 million to “diverse hiring and supplier contracts for construction projects.”

The Rays/Hines proposal aims to invest money to support job training, entrepreneurship programs, internships, and mentorship/apprenticeship programs, which would lead “to job placement” during the construction phase of the project, as well as opportunities for small business ownership and employment during the ongoing operation of the site.

The agreement also includes a commitment “for up to 50 individuals” annually who will get craft/trade apprenticeships to develop the workforce.

The developers will hire disadvantaged workers to perform construction. CBAC committee members recommended these workers constitute 15% of the work hours.

5. Proposed Small Business Benefits

Using the “small business” definition of the Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD), Hines/Rays would commit to “a minimum of 10% small business and minority-owned participation” with a long-term goal to increase it to 30%.

Also, CBAC committee members asked to include measures for monitoring compliance for the minority and women-owned small businesses.

6. Proposed Education Benefits

The developers also aim to offer on-site early education centers and childcare services.

“Hines/Rays approach is to work with existing pre-schools in South St. Petersburg to build their capacity and potentially include satellite locations for those existing small businesses,” the agreement reads

7. Proposed Sustainability Benefits

The Draft Term Sheet outlines nine sustainability strategies.

Targeting sustainable construction methodologies Optimizing renewable energy and building efficiency Maximizing green access and connectivity across the site and into the neighborhoods Investing in district-wide thermal comfort strategies such as shading and tree cover Designing the ballpark as an emergency services hub Catalyzing employment in green infrastructure and development Restoring and protecting Booker Creek and downstream waters Promoting active transportation and enhanced air quality Waste management and recycling

The CBAC drove the motion that the design and construction adhere to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Standards. To achieve that, developers must comply with green construction standards.

The developers outline a commitment to sustainable waste management and recycling to “address over-consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sanitation, and create a more livable community,” reads the agreement.

“Sustainable waste management will occur throughout the project’s life cycle,” continues the document. “From initial demolition and renovation to ongoing operations.”

The developers commit to incorporating “widespread recycling” of paper, plastic, and metals, as well as composting.

8. Proposed Restorative Actions Benefits

These aim to bring “restorative” actions to drive ownership, employment, and education.

For context, the Historic Gas Plant District was home to Black residents in St. Pete. The City displaced these residents using eminent domain.

During the CBAC meetings, the committee recommended the inclusion of several items like ensuring that the $50 million equity commitment is “indexed for inflation,” that “at least $5 million of the $15 million identified in Real Estate: Restorative Ownership and Occupancy” as well as a part of the $50 million is used to create a “community trust” for “long-term housing needs.”

And, if the deal gets approved by the City Council, part of the equity commitment will help fund a rental assistance from the City.

