Rays to Play Spring Games at the Trop

Tampa Bay Rays fans will have more opportunities in 2023 to see the team just a few miles down the road.

Officials announced Dec. 20 that most of the Rays’ home games on their Grapefruit League schedule during spring training will be played at Tropicana Field. This comes on the heels of the team’s decision to conduct the first phase of spring training at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

The Rays’ spring training home for more than a decade has been in Port Charlotte, but the team announced in December that it would not be possible to train there this coming year due to heavy damage at the Charlotte Sports Park facility from Hurricane Ian. The plan is to clean up and repair the complex in time to return in 2024.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Feb. 14 with early arrivals set to show up Feb. 6. The Rays will operate their big league camp at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from then until March 1. There are plans for a Feb. 28 home game there as well.

The team is essentially making a return visit to St. Petersburg for spring training, having played their spring home games at Al Lang Field from 1998 to 2008 before the move to Port Charlotte.

The minor league camp will be based out of the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista throughout spring training.

Ticket information for the Rays’ spring training games will be released in January. Some minor changes to the Grapefruit League schedule are expected due to the relocation of the games.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected spring training needs,” Rays president Matt Silverman said in a statement. “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp-up to the season.”

The Atlanta Braves used the Disney facility for 22 years, most recently in 2019, before moving their spring training operations to CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. The multifield Disney complex will give the Rays the space they need for their spring training workouts.

The Rays also have history at “The Stadium,” formerly known as Champion Stadium. Tampa Bay previously hosted six regular-season games at the Disney ballpark, sweeping a series against the Rangers in May 2007 then winning three games against the Blue Jays in April 2008.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports, said in a statement. “We’re always looking for top-tier events, like the Rays’ spring training, for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”