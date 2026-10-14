Reading Isn’t Ruff! Gulfport Kids Read Aloud to Therapy Dogs

For most children, learning to read is rough, especially reading out loud. Stumbling over sentences, being unsure how to pronounce unfamiliar words, or not understanding what the words even mean: it’s something everyone can relate to. And having a parent or teacher sitting there correcting every mistake can be frustrating. That’s why Gulfport Public Library offers children a time to read to an attentive and nonjudgmental audience: dogs!

Through a partnership with the Hearts of Gold Therapy Team, an American Kennel Club-recognized volunteer canine therapy program run by Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, Reading Isn’t Ruff! gives children the opportunity to read out loud to an audience that listens quietly.

Gulfport Public Library Youth Services Librarian Abby Price calls the program “the antithesis of popcorn reading.”

“[Children] can come, and whether they mispronounce a word or not, the puppy’s still gonna be there… It is really cute,” Price said.

Price said the reading times are “usually pretty free form,” with kids “mostly just reading on their own.”

“If any of them have questions, of course we will help,” she added.

Still Wagging Years Later

Former Youth Services Librarian Cailey Klasson started the program before stepping down in 2022 after 10 years in the role. Several years later, kids still show up to read to their fluffy buddies.

Price said around 15 kids attend each session. During the summer months, though, as many as 25 kids may come.

Kids can read books from the library or bring their own, and Price also makes sure there are always books kids can take home and keep.

“I always encourage more kids to come to the library and just engage with their community,” Price said, “and with their little furry friends.”

Open to All Readers

The program is open to the public, and children don’t need a library card or Gulfport residency to attend. It’s geared toward children in grades 2-5, although Price said older and younger children are welcome too.

Reading Isn’t Ruff! takes place on the third Wednesday of every month from 4-5 p.m. The Oct. 21 session will be a special one: the dogs will come dressed in Halloween costumes!

For more information, visit the Gulfport Public Library’s Facebook page or mygulfport.us/library.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.