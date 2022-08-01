Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 22-28

Here’s what sold in Gulfport July 22-July 28

3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 824-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home (pictured above), built in 1921, listed and sold for $375,000.

5018 8th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2018 home has 1,290 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $367,500.

5840 30th Ave. S., #211 (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $295,000 and sold for $300,000.

5501 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,096-square-foot home, built in 1940, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $250,000.