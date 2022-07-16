Real Estate Prices in Gulfport, Florida July 8-14

2713 Beach Blvd. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,358-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1924, listed and sold for $740,000.

2619 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1963 home has 1,597 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $689,000.

5405 Gulfport Blvd. S. (Tangerine)

This 1946 home has 2,286 square feet, five bedrooms, and three-and-a-half baths. It listed and sold for $520,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #511 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $485,000.

5109 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 939-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1980, listed for $429,000 and sold for $400,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd., $392 (Stetson)

This 1973 condo has 1,147 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $289,000 and sold for $340,000.

3018 59th St. S., #411 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot condo, built in 1971, has one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms. It listed for $178,500 and sold for $180,000.