Real Estate Prices in Gulfport Sept. 15-22

a gray house with a tree in the yard
Here’s what homes sold in Gulfport last week.
Cathy Salustri

Pictured: 6138 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1961 home has 1,504 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed at $475,000 and sold for $480,100.

5940 Seabird Dr. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,733-square-foot home, built in 1986, has four bedrooms and three baths. It listed for $1.75 million and sold for $1.805 million. 

5722 20th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 888-square-foot home, built in 1952, has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $388,000 and sold for $368,500.

1410 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This 1952 home has 1,118 square feet, three bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $374,900 and sold for $365,000.

5001 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955, 950-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $324,000 and sold for $297,600.

726 Gray St. S. (Stetson]

This 980 square foot mobile home, built in 1950, listed for $267,000 and sold for $265,000. It has three bedrooms and two baths.

