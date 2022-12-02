Real Estate Sales in Gulfport Nov. 18-24

This home, at 6344 8th Ave. S., sold for $425,000.
6344 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

Although listed for $410,000, this 1,344-square-foot, three bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1955, sold for $425,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #408 (Stetson)

This 1,114-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, listed and sold for $315,000.

3114 59th St. S., #103 (Town Shores)

This 1.060-square-foot condo, built in 1972, has one bedroom and one bath. It listed and sold for $219,000.

3114 59th St. S., #209 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, listed and sold for $300,000.

5317 19th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,431-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $369,000 and sold for $315,000.

