Real Estate Sales in Gulfport Oct.14-20

A pink house
This house, across the street from the Gulfport History Museum, sold for $663,000.
Zyon Christante – eXp Realty in Florida

5302 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,407-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1941, listed for $698,000 and sold for $663,000.

5980 Shore Blvd. S., #1010 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $429,000 and sold for $425,000.

2015 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This 1956 house has 1,442 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It sold for $423,000 – $8,000 more than the asking price.

6319 9th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1,075-square-foot home, built in 1951, has three bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $399,900, it sold for $370,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd. S., #407 (Stetson)

This 1973 condo has 1,069 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $390,000.

1420 Gray St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, listed for $319,000 but sold for $350,000.

1120 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,079-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1956, sold for $335,000 – $4,000 under the asking price. 

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #208 (Stetson)

This 1,114-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, listed for $309,900 and sold for $280,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #305 (Stetson)

This 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, listed for $244,500 and sold for $235,000.

5394 Fairfield Ave. S., #71 (Beachway Mobile Home Park)

This 672-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath mobile home, built in 1971, listed for $86,000 and sold for $77,000.

