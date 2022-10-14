Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Oct. 7-13

Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida the second week of October.

6108 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 3,664-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2006, listed for $1,550,000 and sold for $1,560,000.

6238 14th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This home, built in 1950. listed and sold for $799,000. It has 2,170 square feet, four bedrooms, and three baths.

5940 Pelican Bay Plaza, #101 (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 1,912-square-foot condo, built in 1983, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $679,00 and sold for $615,000.

5521 15th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 856-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1951, listed and sold for $310,000.