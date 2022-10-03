Real Estate Sales in Gulfport Sept. 23-29

This 1971 home, in the Stetson area, has 1,205 square feet, two bedrooms, and one-and-one-half baths. It listed at $384,900 and sold for $400,000.
Monroe Roark

6115 Kipps Colony Dr. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,482-square-foot home, built in 1990, has four bedrooms and three baths. It listed and sold for $1.25 million. 

6251 12th Ave. S. (Stetson)

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #102 (Stetson)

This 1,147-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed and sold for $340,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #407 (Stetson)

This 1973 condo home has 1,115 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $374,900 and sold for $365,000.

5001 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1955, 950-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $334,900 and sold for $330,000.

