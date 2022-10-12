Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Sept. 30-Oct.6

Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5705 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2019 home has 2,264 square feet, four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths. It listed at $749,900 and sold for $725,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #703 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $482,500.

5129 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,172-square-foot home, built in 2019, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed at $430,000 and sold for $410,000.

1514 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This 1948 home has 1,544 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $424,900 and sold for $380,000.

6244 7th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1957, 1,299-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $390,000 and sold for $365,000.

2813 46th St. S. (Marina)

This 1953, 828-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $399,999 and sold for $360,000.

3018 59th St. S., #314 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot condo, built in 1971, has one bedroom and one bath. It listed for $218,500 and sold for $211,000.