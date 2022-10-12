Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Sept. 30-Oct.6

by

A gray house with a black iron fence in front of it
5705 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine) 
This 2019 home has 2,264 square feet, four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths. It listed at $749,900 and sold for $725,000.
Cathy Salustri

Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

5705 Tangerine Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 2019 home has 2,264 square feet, four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths. It listed at $749,900 and sold for $725,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #703 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $482,500.

5129 Preston Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,172-square-foot home, built in 2019, has two bedrooms and two baths. It listed at $430,000 and sold for $410,000.

1514 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This 1948 home has 1,544 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $424,900 and sold for $380,000.

6244 7th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1957, 1,299-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $390,000 and sold for $365,000.

2813 46th St. S. (Marina)

This 1953, 828-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $399,999 and sold for $360,000.

3018 59th St. S., #314 (Town Shores)

This 1,060-square-foot condo, built in 1971, has one bedroom and one bath. It listed for $218,500 and sold for $211,000.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper
X