Recent car accidents in Gulfport included an SUV rear-ending a motorcycle, resulting in the motorcyclist getting ejected from the bike. Another accident involved a Jeep rolling multiple times, landing in a residential yard.

No serious injuries occurred in either accident.

SUV and Motorcycle: Car Accident in Gulfport

On Apr. 25, the SUV and motorcycle traveled southbound on 58th Street South. According to the Gulfport Police Department, when the latter slowed to make a westbound turn onto 17th Avenue South, “the driver of the SUV did not see the brake lights or turn signal, and struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing the rider to be ejected.”

The Gulfport Police Department reported the motorcyclist went to Bayfront Hospital and “sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

Rolling Jeep: Accident in Gulfport

After a rain storm on Apr. 16, a Jeep “rolled over at least twice” and landed in a yard, GPD said in a statement. The Jeep came to rest in the front yard of a Gulfport home near Gulfport Boulevard and 59th Street South.

The Jeep traveled westbound when it lost control in a curve, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

The Gulfport Police Department cited the driver for excessive speeding. The driver remained uninjured.

