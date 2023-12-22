Pedestrian Deaths in Pinellas Park and Lealman

Two pedestrians and a bicyclist died after getting hit by cars on 49th Street North in Pinellas Park and Lealman in recent accidents.

Earlier This Month

An 82-year-old man from Jacksonville died earlier this month after a pickup truck hit him Nov. 28. The accident happened slightly after 6:30 p.m. near 49th Street and 58th Avenue North, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a gold Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling south on 49th Street hit the man and fled the scene. Police still seek the driver in the Lealman crash.

Pedestrian Death in Pinellas Park Nov. 21

On Nov. 21, at roughly 9:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman died after a black Dodge Charger hit her as she crossed 49th Street near 83rd Avenue. EMS transported the woman to a local hospital, where she died.

Pinellas Park police said the driver involved in the pedestrian crash remained at the scene. The driver won’t face charges. The woman attempted to cross the street “mid-block,” according to police.

Cyclist Death in Pinellas Park Nov. 21

A bicyclist also died after getting hit by car at the juncture of U.S. 19 and 49th Street North Nov. 1, according to Pinellas Park police.

That accident occurred slightly before 9 p.m. when the bicyclist was struck by a Black Chevrolet Impala driven by Olajuwon Ralph Simmons on the 49th Street offramp from northbound U.S. 19.

Police said the bicyclist suffered a broken neck from the crash and was thrown into roadway. PPPD said Simmons, 35, fled the scene with a shattered windshield and part of the bike lodged in his car’s front bumper before police stopped him.

The St. Petersburg man faces charges of leaving an accident scene involving a death, driving with a suspended license, and drug possession without a prescriptions, according to Pinellas County court records.

So far in 2023, 36 pedestrians and eight bicyclists died in car-related crashes. Pinellas County has had 10 fatal hit runs so far, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

