Recipe: What You Can Make From Mazzaro’s with Only $30

Back when I lived in Philly, we had the most outstanding Italian market. It was impossible to walk past the fresh pastas and hand-spun cheeses without drooling over what to make for dinner. Even the butchers were impressive with their thick ham hocks, fresh chickens, and roped sausages.

St. Pete has no shortage of incredible Italian food and I think we all can agree that Mazzaro’s Italian Market is the place to go for all things authentic. This week, I was challenged with making a gorgeous Italian meal using Mazzaro’s ingredients, all for under $30.

What $30 Gets You

With a little kitchen creativity, you can stretch just $30 to make a beautiful meal worthy of any dinner for two. I made a wholesome ratatouille and a bright, summer pasta primavera. Assuming you already stock pantry staples like butter, olive oil, salt, and pepper, Mazzaro’s takes care of the rest. There’s a lot of crossover with ingredients, which saves your budget.

I made my ratatouille with round cuts of veggies but it’s even easier if you chunk them. Both dishes come together in 30 minutes and are perfect for any summer Italian meal. With a leftover budget, I recommend splurging on Mazzaro’s biscotti, cannoli, or coconut macaroons for dessert. All the desserts are made in house and perfectly complement any Italian dinner.

Mazzaro’s Recipes:

Ratatouille

Yield: 2 servings

1 medium eggplant

1/2 zucchini

1/2 summer squash

2 cloves garlic

Fresh basil

Salt/pepper to taste

1 cup marinara or sauce of choice

Cut eggplant, zucchini and summer squash into 1/4″ chunks, sprinkle with salt and let sweat for 10 min. Sauté over medium heat until el dente. Add garlic, basil, salt, pepper, and marinara sauce. Cook 20 minutes until soft. Serve with basil garnish. I garnished with homemade basil pesto.

Mazzaro’s Recipes:

Summer Pasta Primavera

Yield: 2 servings

1-lb fresh pasta

2 TBSP olive oil

1/2 each zucchini and bell pepper, chopped

1/2 bunch asparagus

2 cups broccoli florets

1/2 small box cherry tomatoes, halved

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 TBSP butter

1/2 cup Pecorino Romano cheese

1 bunch fresh basil

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook fresh pasta for 2-3 minutes or until al dente. Reserve half cup of pasta water for sauce. In a separate pan, heat olive oil and add zucchini, asparagus, broccoli, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Sauté until tender but crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once it’s done cooking, increase heat to medium. Add lemon, butter, pecorino, shallot and garlic, and cook for three minutes. Stir in pasta water. Add more cheese to get desired consistency and gently stir in basil. Toss pasta in sauce and garnish to serve.

Mazzaro’s Italian Market, 2909 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., closed Sunday. 727-321-2400, mazzarosmarket.com.

