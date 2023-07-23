Red Mesa Mercado Plans South Pasadena Location

Red Mesa Mercado plans to open a new location in South Pasadena.

Construction begins in October of this year; the restaurant should open in 2024.

Owners Peter and Shawn Veytia opened a 4th Street seafood restaurant called Seabar in 1981. According to the website, inspired by Veytia’s Mexican grandmother’s extraordinary recipes, “they decided to bring the rich heritage of regional Mexican flavors to St Pete.”

This became the Red Mesa Group, originally founded in 1995 downtown St. Pete.

Today, Red Mesa Group has three restaurants in the St. Petersburg area, plus catering, events, and food trucks.

The group has multiple variations of the business, including Red Mesa, Red Mesa Cantina, Red Mesa Mercado, Red Mesa Quatro, Red Mesa Events, and Red Mesa Catering.

Red Mesa Group calls these different restaurants, “concepts.”

“We seek opportunities to create new concepts that enliven the senses through inspired settings, graceful service, and genuinely good food influenced by the flavors of our youth. It’s unconventional. It’s driven by quality. And, most importantly, it’s fun,” the business’ website reads.

Each of the Red Mesa concept restaurants for has Cali-Mex, traditional Mexican, Honduran, and Floridian dining.

Red Mesa Mercado, 6001 Central Ave., South Pasadena. redmesagroup.com

