Red Tide Causes Fish Kills in Boca Ciega Bay

Heading to the beach this weekend? According to Pinellas County, “Most Pinellas County beaches are showing little to no sign of Red Tide heading into this weekend. The county’s cleanup contractor has scaled back operations, and most dumpsters and other equipment have been pulled back.”

However, for residents on the Intracoastal (ICW) or Boca Ciega Bay – including Gulfport and South Pasadena – or on Tampa Bay, a county press release on Friday, June 25, reported that “problems do persist…. Visible blooms and dead fish have been observed in the ICW from Anclote Key south, as well as within Boca Ciega Bay and around the Gulfport Pier.”

The county says is monitoring the ICW for cleanup needs.

Outside of that immediate area and Tampa Bay, the county reported “low to very low concentrations of K brevis,” the algae that causes red tide, at all coastal monitoring locations except for Honeymoon Island State Park on Friday, where a high concentration still persists.

Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard Park currently have “no red tide issues,” according to the county.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported low to medium levels of K brevis in lower Tampa Bay earlier this week. Blooms and dead fish have been found further north in Tampa Bay, along with a suspected non-toxic Pyrodinium bloom near Safety Harbor.

Access the latest beach conditions at beachesupdate.com and check for the risk for respiratory irritation at habforecast.com. View a combined map of the monitoring results from Pinellas County and FWC, at pinellascounty.org/environmental/red-tide.

