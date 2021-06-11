Red Tide Is Back in Pinellas

In a statement on Friday, June 11, Pinellas County announced that, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), they are monitoring new concentrations of red tide detected in water samples taken off county beaches.

Satellite imagery shows that the current bloom is patchy, according to the county, and there are not beach closures so far.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely in coordination with municipal and state partners,” said Kelli Hammer Levy, Director of Pinellas County Public Works. “We’re not anywhere near the impacts we saw in 2018, but we’re watching this closely from the land, the sea, and the air. We’ll keep our community informed and provide necessary support as needed.”

Higher concentrations of red tide can cause respiratory irritation, especially with onshore wind.

“While there are too many variables for experts to predict whether this bloom will dissipate or worsen,” the release read, “Pinellas County is prepared to alert the public of potential health impacts and clean up dead fish if the situation worsens.”

So far, says the county, impacts of this bloom have been minimal, with “minor fish kills.” Residents can report fish kills to FWC through the FWC Reporter app, by calling 800-636-0511. The county advises residents who find dead fish near their seawall or dock to “retrieve them with a skimmer and dispose of them with their regular trash.”

Red tide blooms are worsened by excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous. The county reminds residents that fertilizers “containing nitrogen and phosphorus cannot be used or sold through September 30, and phosphorus cannot be used any time of year unless a soil test confirms that it is needed.”

Considering a trip to the beach this summer? Use the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast tool first. You can also check out Visit St. Pete/Clearwater’s beach status beachesupdate.com.

