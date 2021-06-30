Red Tide Update: Beaches In ‘Good Shape’

Pinellas County released an update on Wednesday, June 30 about red tide in the area, revealing that most beaches and coastal ares are showing low to very low concentrations of K. Brevis, the algae that causes red tide.

“The beaches from Pass-A-Grille to Fred Howard Park are in good shape,” the county release stated. “All had low to very concentrations of K. brevis in Tuesday’s water sample testing.”

One exception remains: Fort De Soto, where testing on Tuesday revealed “medium and high concentrations” on the park’s beaches. County crews were working on Wednesday to clean up fish kills at the park.

The country release called this “not surprising considering the park’s proximity to medium concentrations in lower Tampa Bay.”

While the K. Brevis concentrations mellow out in the Gulf and in Boca Ciega Bay, area beaches and waterfront locations may still see some fish kills.

Follow the red tide in Tampa Bay here. Pinellas County officials stated that a bloom in Old Tampa Bay is not red tide, but a seasonal bloom of Pyrodinium bahamense.

Keep updated on the latest beach conditions here. Beachgoers and residents can also determine risk for respiratory irritation here.

