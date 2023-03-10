Red Tide Worries Cancel IRB BeachFest

Officials have cancelled the popular IRB BeachFest in April because of red tide conditions.

The Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association and city of Indian Rocks Beach announced cancellation of the beach event March 7 after consulting with the Pinellas County Health Department about red tide conditions.

Red tide has been killing fish and other marine wildlife along beaches in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and other Gulf Coast counties.

IRB BeachFest, scheduled for April 15, is a large fundraiser for the HOA. The annual event features food, beer, and wine, as well as kids’ and other events.

“After careful consideration and review of the beach conditions, the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association in consultation with the city of Indian Rocks Beach and Pinellas County Health Department Officials has made the determination to cancel IRB BeachFest. Red Tide is currently present on the beach and is forecasted to remain in the area in the weeks to come,” the beach HOA and city said in statement.