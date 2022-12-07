Redington Beach’s Best Decorated Home Contest

by

Join Redington Beaches holiday home decoration contest to win money.
Cathy Salustri

The Redington Beaches Holiday Home Decorating Committee hosts their local contest for best decorated home.

All residents of Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, and Redington Shores can enter the contest. There is not formal entry; all you have to do is decorate your home to enter.

Decorate your home with lights, wreaths, trees, lawn displays, and – if you’d like – seasonal music.

Residents partaking in the event must finish their exterior decorating on Dec. 7. Judges will begin their preliminary drive-bys to make sure everything is done on time.

Judges will announce the winners Dec. 13. Winning homes receive $50-100, and a lawn signage acknowledging their win.

by Cameron Healy

