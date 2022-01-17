Reggae Artist Returns for Setlist at Sacred Lands

If you find yourself struggling to stay positive and need some uplifting music to brighten your mood, head to Sacred Lands on Friday, Jan. 21. The Jamaican born “Roots” singer Greg Roy, will captivate audiences with his infectious positivity and catchy and calm reggae tracks during his performance at Sacred Lands at 7:30 p.m. The singer-song-writer says that the cozy atmosphere and jungle permeating the scenery at Sacred Lands reminds him of Jamaica.

Roy’s became introduced to the music scene as a child. He fashioned a gig at the local radio station and eventually found his way to Boston to be nominated in 2019 and 2020 for a Boston Music Awards International Artist of the Year.

He told The Gabber he hopes to use the homey space to interact as closely and personally with the 50-person crowd in his headlining show.

For Roy, his songs are a means to help others, to show that no one is alone and everyone goes through difficulties. He said that a few years ago he stopped singing about fictional stories and starting singing about his real experiences. Now, he feels more connected to his audience.

“If there is any time throughout history where people needed to come together for the betterment of moving forward,” Roy suggests, now is the time.

The infectious tracks and the soothing tone of his voice can’t help but creep into your mind, and you’ll find yourself tapping your foot to the beat and humming along to the chorus after only one listen.

His latest release is a song titled “The Pressure”, wherein he sings over a catchy drum beat about the universality of pain and struggle.

“When [listeners] read it and it says the pressure, it weighs heavy on them. I want to express to my listeners that we cannot hide away from all pain,” Roy explained. “We cannot pretend that it’s all good or that it’s going to be all good based on us pretending or making a spell or distributing a potion. We have to go through these experiences in order to get beyond them.”

To get a seat at Roy’s show, RSVP to Sacred Lands. Tickets cost $15.