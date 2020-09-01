Reid is Looking for Fun!

A brown dog with a white nose in a leash on a park bench with tongue out.
Courtesy Friends of Strays.

 

Reid has a big personality, and this fun boy would love nothing more than to experience the world by your side…literally! Reid doesn’t hesitate to jump up on a park bench right beside you to give kisses – and he loves a good squeaky toy. If you are looking for the perfect dog to join you on all your adventures, you found him!

Reid is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Online applications at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

Friends of Strays is at 2911 47th Ave N, St. Petersburg.

Email info@friendsofstrays.org or call 727-522-6566.

 

