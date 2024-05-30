‘Reimagining Nature: Dalí’s Floral Fantasies’ Is Not a Wallflower

Full disclosure, I wasn’t over-the-top inspired at the prospect of a flower-themed exhibit at The Dalí Museum.

However, the St. Pete museum’s special exhibit, Reimagining Nature: Dalí’s Floral Fantasies, was a pleasantly captivating explosion of color and life. The man was ahead of his time in combining natural beauty with absolutely freaky surrealism.

Reimagining Nature: Dalí’s Floral Fantasies

The first suite of the Salvador Dalí special exhibit features botanical prints and oil paintings. On first impression, many of these prints are your standard horticultural posters, featuring subjects like pea plants and hibiscus flowers.

You may recognize the look of the framed prints from the Urban Outfitters art section, but take a closer look. You will see those famous Dalí touches. In a seemingly typical painting of a passionfruit vine, there’s a pair of acrobatically intertwined women, circus performers, and penciled in cattle ranchers in the distance.

The artist combines many of his botanical creations with human body parts, breakfast items, anything that doesn’t belong in a pea plant poster painting — it is there.

“Dalí seems to predict the marvels of genetic engineering, pressing the boundaries of what is imaginable and inspiring new ways of seeing the world,” said The Dalí Museum Executive Director Hank Hine.

The famous “flower-headed” women that Dalí dreamt up, and eventually inspired his 1939 Vogue magazine cover, are sprinkled all throughout the exhibit. We see him experiment with this concept in strikingly intricate paintings, as well as roughed-in sponge and oil.

The Dalí Museum’s Latest Exhibit

For anyone interested in art pop culture, it’s a fascinating look at how the painter expanded his now-famous designs over a period of time.

Peter Tush, The Dalí Museum’s Curator of Education and curator of Dalí’s Floral Fantasies, put together a collection of all of the artist’s floral and fauna inspired work. He did not only find the obvious ones, either. The work spans from simple sketches of his early years, to Andy Warhol inspired paintings from the ‘70s.

“For him, nature was a source of not only beauty, but also of his singular approach to visual transformation. These images represent some of the most provocative and whimsical inventions Dalí ever made,” Tush said.

Walk past the print and painting portion of the exhibit, and you’ll find the most breathtaking portion of Floral Fantasies.

The exhibit displayed portions of Dalí’s botanical paintings from the floor to the ceiling on a glowing white screen. There’s something about the giant versions of Dalí’s work that is exciting — check out “Lincoln in Dalivision” next door in the permanent collection to see what I mean.

The projectors enlarged the paintings to cover the entire wall. They are still bizarre and striking.

Botanicals aren’t the most captivating of subjects, unless you’re a huge fan of hotel still lives. However, Dalí’s Floral Fantasies is a fascinating collection of surrealism and real life from the mind of the museum’s namesake.

Plus, the famous Dalí spiral staircase feels like you’re walking around a Coachella flower crown. Small bouquets of flowers line up along the railings of the second floor.

Altogether, this summer’s special Dalí exhibit does not disappoint. The exhibit runs through Oct. 24, 2024.

Visit Reimagining Nature: Dalí’s Floral Fantasies

The Dalí Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $15-29. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

