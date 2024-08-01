Remembering Former Mayor Michael Yakes

On the afternoon of July 23, former Gulfport Mayor Michael Yakes passed away. In 2013, Yakes retired from serving Gulfport after 27 years. The first five years as a council member, and the last 22 as mayor. His legacy lives on throughout the city, namely through the Michael J. Yakes Recreation Center and the Michael J. Yakes Foundation (MY Foundation). Throughout his long tenure with the City, Yakes worked with many members of the community, public servants, and friends. Following his passing, they share his story through The Gabber Newspaper.

Best Friends

The Gabber Newspaper first received word about Yakes from his best friend, Phil Reed.

“Mike Yakes has so many accolades it would take up the whole Gabber but here are a few. Mike was a people person, he walked the streets looking for problems. He loved his city and at the time of his retiring was the longest-serving mayor in the State of Florida. Many did not know in his early years he was a race car driver and raced the great Dale (Earnhardt) Sr. — and even beat him once.

“Mike served the state of Florida for 38 years and still never missed a council meeting.” (Publisher’s note: He did miss one or two while in the hospital, but called the paper to tell staff how he felt about what transpired.) “Mike’s imprint is on the City of Gulfport and in his tenure saw four city managers that he worked with for many years. Mike spent more time in the city and working for the people of this great city than any other elected official. Many did not know that Mike spent on an average of 40 hours a week as mayor for the City.

“Mike served as president of the Florida League of Cities and advocated for our wonderful city. He was responsible for advocating for funds that helped out Scout Hall. Mike’s biggest passion was NASCAR and everyone in the city knew that you never called Mike when a race was on. Mike’s family goes back 70-some years in the city and (he is) a graduate of the old Gulfport Elementary and Boca Ciega High school. There is so much more to say about Mike but as his best friend for 38 years, I will truly miss him,” Reed said.

Family Love

Throughout his life, Yakes committed his time to raising many children. His daughter, Dominique Taleno remembers her father.

“My family and I shared our father with the community he served for nearly three decades, so it’s been comforting these past days to also share in our loss with the community. The love and admiration expressed for our father makes us very proud. We’ve been honored and overwhelmed by the beautiful stories so many have shared. It brings us comfort knowing his legacy lives on. We’d like to thank the City of Gulfport and the business community. O’Maddy’s, Stella’s, Habana Cafe, and David Hastings, for ensuring Mayor Mike is remembered and celebrated for his incredible contributions and tireless work to lift and grow Gulfport. We look forward to celebrating his life and legacy with the community next Friday,” said Taleno.

According to Taleno, a private memorial will be held at Holy Name in Gulfport on Aug. 2. A public procession starts at 3 p.m., ending at the Lions Club for an open Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m.

Former Coworkers

A City servant with a similarly long tenure is current Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly. They worked closely together, even before their service to Gulfport.

“I knew Mike 50-plus years and considered him a friend, neighbor, and mayor. I don’t believe I ever met anyone in our community who put the City above all things, personally and publicly. Former Mayor Yakes gave all and cared more about the city’s children and the direction the City of Gulfport should take and maintain. In a word, he ‘cared’ about the City of Gulfport,” O’Reilly said.

Through the MY foundation, he raised money for children to be able to learn and have fun in the city. This became especially apparent in 2020, through the foundation’s efforts to help children struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time on council, Yakes also worked closely with Barbara Banno.

“Mayor Mike had three loves in his life: his wife, his kids, and the City of Gulfport. Not always in that order, depending on the day. I am very thankful I was able to serve with him on council. He was a mentor to me when I was first elected and would always remind me that what we do and decisions we make are for the people that live in Gulfport. I first met him after I first opened Stella’s. This small beat-up pick-up truck pulled up to Stella’s at 6:30 a.m. (before we opened) he waved me over and introduced himself to me and welcomed me to Beach Boulevard.

“After that I would see him every morning at the same time drive by, honk his horn and wave at me as he went on to drive throughout Gulfport checking on his city that he loved so much. His legacy will live forever in this city and I am so thankful to have known him,” said Banno.

Mayor to Mayor

Gulfport’s current Mayor Sam Henderson shared his experience with Yakes to The Gabber Newspaper.

“Mayor Emeritus Mike Yakes was a truly caring man and I am very grateful for the four years that I had the privilege of being on council with him. He served Gulfport as an elected official for 27 years, I believe. That’s truly remarkable. I learned a great deal from him. Whether his positions were popular or not, he always did what he thought was best for the people of Gulfport. I’m gonna miss him,” Henderson said.

The MY Foundation

The MY Foundation came from a partnership between Yakes and Maddy Guenther.

“I have no doubt that Gulfport is where it is today, as a destination, if it weren’t for Mayor Mike’s impact. He was a visionary, a wonderful, honest, humble, and selfless man. He called Gulfport ‘The little city with the big heart.’ And his heart was in it all the way. Gulfport will never be the same. not because he has passed – but because he gave so much to Gulfport during his life. I hope to continue the Michael J. Yakes Foundation to keep giving to Gulfport,” Guenther said.

To donate to the foundation, visit gofundme.com.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable.

