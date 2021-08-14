Remnants of Fred Move Farther West

The remnants of Tropical Storm/Depression Fred have moved farther to the west and away from the Gulf coast, however parts of the Bay area could see higher winds and up to four inches of rainfall from the system over the weekend according to the National Hurricane Center.

Storm warnings in the Florida Keys have been dropped as the disorganized system moves with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph along the northern coast of western Cuba, according to the NHC.

“Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and southern Florida,” the NHC released. “Heavy rainfall could lead to aerial, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.”

On Sunday, Fred is predicted to strengthen back to a tropical depression or tropical storm well west of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico as it follows an expected northward track, however Bay area residents should still keep an eye on the storm for changes.

This will be the last Gabber update on Fred unless the storm shifts significantly.

Sandbags

On Friday, August 13, the City of Gulfport opened a sandbag site in “an abundance of caution” at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. that will be open Saturday, August 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

Residents on St. Pete Beach can get sandbags through the weekend here.

Residents of St. Petersburg can get sandbags year-round. More information here.

Residents in other municipalities are encouraged to call their city for sandbag information.

More Storm Resources

Though Fred will likely have little impact in Pinellas County, residents are still advised to finalize emergency plans for your family – including your pets – and to double check your hurricane supplies for the season. Look up your evacuation zone here, or, if you have a landline, you can call 727-453-3150 and enter your 10-digit home phone number.

Sign up for Alert Pinellas and access Pinellas County’s Hurricane Guide here for everything you need to know about local storm prep, including shelter information, supply lists and more.

Residents with special needs can pre-register for shelters here. Pre-registration is recommended for those transporting themselves to special needs shelters. If you need transportation assistance, registration is required. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season. If you registered before Tropical Storm Elsa you do not have to do it again.

Purchase necessary items to complete your survival kit now, and be sure to include necessary hygiene supplies and gather important papers. Bring face coverings and sanitizer if you are planning to go to a shelter. Review checklist online here.

Like this: Like Loading...