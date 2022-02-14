Remodeling Gone Wrong in Gulfport: Theft

A contractor allegedly stole between $11,000 and $19,000 from a Gulfport woman while remodeling her condo,

Gulfport police say a resident reported on Feb. 3 that she gave a contractor remodeling her home access to credit cards while he performed remodeling work on her home near Shore Boulevard South and 59th Avenue South.

“The contractor used more than an agreed upon amount on the credit cards and the resident also found jewelry missing from the residence. During the investigation, it was determined that approximately $11,000 to $15,000 worth of money and jewelry was stolen,” Gulfport Police Department wrote in a release.

Police recovered some of the allegedly stolen jewelry, including rings and earrings, from a local pawn shops. They added that charges are pending and that they have not made any arrests yet.

The investigation remains active, so police have not released any names potentially involved in the case.