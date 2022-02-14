Remodeling Gone Wrong in Gulfport: Theft

by

Gulfport Police badge encircled with the words "Quality – Community – Professionalism"
Gulfport Police are investigating an alleged jewelry and credit card theft.
Gulfport Police Department

A contractor allegedly stole between $11,000 and $19,000 from a Gulfport woman while remodeling her condo,

Gulfport police say a resident reported on Feb. 3 that she gave a contractor remodeling her home access to credit cards while he performed remodeling work on her home near Shore Boulevard South and 59th Avenue South.

“The contractor used more than an agreed upon amount on the credit cards and the resident also found jewelry missing from the residence. During the investigation, it was determined that approximately $11,000 to $15,000 worth of money and jewelry was stolen,” Gulfport Police Department wrote in a release.

Police recovered some of the allegedly stolen jewelry, including rings and earrings, from a local pawn shops. They added that charges are pending and that they have not made any arrests yet.

The investigation remains active, so police have not released any names potentially involved in the case.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!