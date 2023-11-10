Remora Keeps the Oceans Clean

According to National Geographic, there are currently about 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean. They range from hundred-meter tangles of lost fishing nets to worn-down microplastic scraps mere microns in length. Some of this plastic waste floats on the surface, but much of it descends to the deep sea. Wherever it is found, plastic can take upwards of 400 years to degrade. It poses a profound risk to marine animals as it entangles them, gets ingested, or bioaccumulates as toxins in their tissues.

Two marine biologists from Eckerd College have created Remora, a tool to help people tackle the plastic problem that is small enough to fit in your pocket. And surprisingly fun to use.

Use or Refuse

The Remora app was inspired by the plucky little suckerfish that attaches itself to sharks and other marine animals.

“Remoras are cleaner fish in the ocean,” notes Dr. Shannon Gowans, professor of marine science and biology. “So it seems like a good blending of the ocean and our approach.”

The app allows users to track consumption of common single-use plastic items. This includes items like cups, bags, and straws. Importantly, given how frequently disposable plastics get offered in everyday transactions, it also lets users to track how often they refuse them.

Remora originally launched in May 2023, part of an almost half-million dollar grant Gowans and her colleague Dr. Amy Siuda, associate professor of marine science, received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Trash Free Waters program in 2022. Their goals for the app are twofold: to encourage users to reduce their plastic footprints, and to gather aggregate data that local governments can use to inform and promote sustainability polices in the future. The grant extends the Reduce Single Use program that Siuda and Gowans launched at Eckerd in 2018.

Social Network

Beyond monitoring users personal uses and refusals, Remora connects users with one another. they can share progress, compare user trends, and engage in group challenges. Because entries can be geolocated, users can identify where single-use plastics are offered and consumed, and learn about alternatives. The creators hope that, by harnessing the power of social networks, Remora can help users hack their plastic habits, turning everyday choices into new, more sustainable habits.

Local organizations such as Tampa Bay Watch, St. Pete Youth Farm, and the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability for the City of St. Petersburg have already teamed up with Reduce Single Use to promote the app and help expand its data set.

Stick to It

“From the data from the app, we clearly see how challenging it can be to reduce plastic,” says Gowans. “For example, we still see a number of times people report using plastic straws within the City of St. Petersburg, even though there is a city ordinance restricting their use. Policy changes do make more impact on overall plastic pollution,” she concludes. “But there is still a lot of room to go.”

With their grant concluding in February 2025, the researchers now focus on building an engaged user base. They want to see an increase in the number of users and posts. Most importantly, ­they want to see an increase in the proportion of single use plastic items refused.

While the jury is still out on the app’s efficacy, there are early indications that it is making an impact.

“We often hear people say that they were unaware of how much plastic they did actually use,” Gowans explains. “We also hear people say that they are more likely to actively refuse plastic if they know they have to record it in the app.”

Just like its fishy namesake, Remora shows us many good things can come from just sticking to something.

Anyone can get the Remora app.