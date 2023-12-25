Ren Dad: Holiday Cooking

My wife is a baker. There are two times of year that she does lots of baking. One is when she’s training for a marathon and running 70 miles a week. We call it “The Hungry Time” as she needs to be fed frequently. The other time is The Holidays. As I write this, she’s making homemade gingerbread so that tomorrow our daughter and two of her friends can assemble tidy little gingerbread houses. The reality of this Hallmark picture is that it’s simply impossible to make homemade gingerbread house sections with sharp enough angles and straight enough edges to get the houses to stand up. Like our own 99-year-old house, nothing is plumb.

Cooking Up Trouble

Adding to the degree of difficulty this year is the fact that our oven does not work predictably. I’ve repaired this oven so many times, I’ve lost count. I’ve changed the burner, the igniter, the control panel, the spark module, and the temperature sensor. Each time I fix it, it works for a while until something else gives out on Frankenstein’s oven. Frankenstein’s oven is not winning the affections of my wife right now.

My wife is a great baker. Her bundt cakes with drizzle icing are a hit at parties. Birthday cakes are unlike anything you can buy. Millionaire Shortbread — quite possibly the most delicious thing one can do with butter and flour and chocolate. Her pumpkin streusel won a baking contest for the parents at Tot Time at the Gulfport Rec Center.

Holiday Cooking

As my wife bakes, she lets out sudden gasps of alarm at frequent, irregular intervals. It’s the sound someone makes when something is completely ruined. In actuality, it’s something minor like, the eggs hadn’t sat on the counter for 20 minutes before being added to the bowl. Usually about half way into a recipe, she discovers that she is out of a strange ingredient. This ingredient comes in a tiny vial, hidden among 500 other spices. It’s usually sold out, because it’s the only week of the year anyone buys this item. I can tell where it was supposed to be shelved because there’s usually another guy who looks like me, with a sad face, staring in despair at the shelf. He’ll be on the phone saying, “I even tried Winn-Dixie and they didn’t have it.”

Aside from being on call to fetch Himalayan coriander, I’m also the dishwasher. I think recipes should tell you how many dishes you’re going to be cleaning: “Yields 24 cookies, six dirty measuring cups, three mixing bowls, seven utensils, and two cookie sheets.” I’ll bet AI could do it.

Final Thoughts

The end result is always delicious and beautiful. She once made a Swiss Roll Yule Log that was so realistically decorated, it could have been a contestant on Is It Cake? Even her failures are good. She made yeast rolls in which the yeast didn’t activate. Our son still asks if we can replicate that “hard-tack” so he can carry to school in his pocket, folded in a handkerchief like a Union soldier.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to shop for a new oven.

