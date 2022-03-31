Renaissance Dad: Found a Peanut

If you haven’t heard, we’re in a time of steep inflation. Almost everything is more expensive, except – as my wife, Monica, likes to point out – baking supplies (she bakes a lot). Everything else – rent, gas, clothes, food, cars, and boiled peanuts – have gone up in price.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Boiled peanuts haven’t cost this much since… ever! You weren’t thinking that? Well, I think about it a lot because our son, a 12 year-old who will be hungry for the next 18 years, eats a can of Peanut Patch boiled peanuts for breakfast every morning, like Popeye getting ready to fight Bluto. (Fun fact: the peanuts are actually boiled in the can.) Most days, he also cracks open a can after school. He got hooked on boiled peanuts after he tried his first batch, spooned out of a Crockpot into a foam cup at Gulfport’s Town Shores Market (now the Neighborhood Fresh Market), way back in 2013.

You’re wondering, “Isn’t that unhealthy?” It’s not! According to scientists in Alabama, boiled peanuts have four times the antioxidants of roasted peanuts and retain their vitamins better than all other preparations of peanuts. They said it’s the healthiest way to eat a peanut. George Washington Carver studied the peanut in Alabama, so I’m guessing they know what they’re talking about. When you consider the many unhealthy breakfast options out there, a can of peanuts might be the breakfast of champions. The problem is, I’ve been buying cans at my local grocer, where shopping gives me the pleasure of paying $1.59 a can. Recently, that price leapt to $1.79. Meanwhile, a less pleasurable purveyor I try to avoid, sells the same can for 93 cents, a difference of $626.08 per year.

I’ve tried getting them in larger quantities. I’m shameless. I’ve used my meager Instagram skills to reach out to Peanut Patch to see if we can just order a pallet of boiled peanuts like we’re peanut influencers. I was rebuffed. So now, I’m making a weekly pilgrimage to a specific store (OK, it’s Walmart) to save 48% on peanuts. The price went up another 20 cents while I was writing this. Peanuts are the new Bitcoin – I have cans on my shelf that have gone up 30% in value.

This is how we battle the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter was president. I’m no conspiracy theorist, but it’s awful fishy that Carter was a peanut farmer. Clearly we’re all just pawns lining the coffers of Big Peanut.

I want to close by addressing those readers who haven’t tried boiled peanuts or, as we affectionately call you, “Yankees.” It’s time to go down to your local gas station. Our son would tell you to avoid big nice gas stations and find one that needs a fresh coat of paint and uses an upside down “6” for “9” on their price sign. Go over to that big crock pot and spoon out a cup of this Southern delicacy. You won’t regret it.

They’re still cheaper than a gallon of gas.