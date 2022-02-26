Renaissance Dad: Puppy Love

Last August, we brought home a puppy.

I didn’t want a dog. Any time our kids mentioned getting a dog I’d tell them to go out in the next storm and stand there for 20 minutes, so they’d understand a dog must go out regardless of the weather. The only person in our family who really wanted a dog was our daughter, and she wanted a puppy worse than anything in the world. For our entire courtship and marriage, my wife adamantly didn’t want a dog and, as a team, we offered no illusions we’d ever get one. Ever.

Until.

After meeting my brother-in-law’s springy cockapoo, my wife joined a breeder’s email list. She did not mention this to me. For a year, she received messages announcing each new litter. While I was steadfastly anti-dog, she was getting messages that went something like this:

New litter! Five puppies. Venmo me $100 deposit! They won’t last! (Cute puppy picture attached.)

You’ve never met a puppy salesman. That’s because puppies sell themselves. After one such message, my wife looked up from her book and said, “Venmo this woman $100. It’s for a deposit on a puppy.”

I had a choice: Venmo the woman $100, or wage – and lose – a war against getting a puppy, and then Venmo the woman $100.

I sent the money.

What happened next made me glad my wife changed her hard-nosed anti-dog stance: Moments before visiting the newborn puppies, we told our kids, and, with apologies to whomever our daughter marries, she’ll never be as happy as she was in that moment

I knew all the work would fall on my shoulders: walking, feeding, walking, scooping poop, walking. As a kid in the ‘80s, our dog lived in our suburban California backyard. I don’t think we owned a leash, and poop bags didn’t exist. Dogs today get walked and groomed like they’re starring on “Lassie”. How did we go from a world of no dog groomers to $90 dog haircuts?

Despite all this, I knew no one would love this puppy as much as I. As soon as the novelty wore off, Echo – that’s his name – annoyed everyone else. The combination of bodily fluids, gnawed toys and shoes, and stolen food makes everyone moan helplessly. The only thing stopping him from taking food off the dining room table is physics.

And he’ll eat anything. For 15 years I’ve failed to give any of our cats a pill. When newly neutered Echo needed pain meds, he gobbled them up – including the human blood pressure medication he wasn’t supposed to eat. Luckily, he also gobbled up the hydrogen peroxide we gave him to make him throw up the pill.

The good news? He’s trained the kids to put their things away and he listens to the word “No” about half of the time (although he always understands its meaning).

To my chagrin – and despite my devotion to him – he still prefers my wife. I think he’s figured out that she’s the key to his membership in our pack.

He probably also knows she’s still getting those emails.