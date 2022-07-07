Rentals Less Than for $1,200 Near Gulfport 

Not even Gulfport’s Gecko Queen is immune to the rising rent prices in Gulfport.

Elizabeth Hendricks, the current Gecko Queen, has to move out of her Town Shores condominium by October of this year. She’s renting, and her landlord is selling.

Hendricks pays $1,450 for her two-bedroom rental. She’s currently searching for a similar price and size within Gulfport, but can’t find anything.

“If I have to move out of the area, I’ll be just devastated,” Hendricks said. “Gulfport is my life and if I have to drive 30 minutes to go to the Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market, I’m not sure If I would.”

For many people, $1,200 is a reasonable price tag for renting a one-bedroom apartment. For service workers and artists, it’s often not an option to pay much more in rent.

In 2019, $1,238 was the median rent in Florida, according to The American Community Survey by the United States Census.

Stacey Purcell of Stacey Purcell Gulfport Realty says she’s seen the cost of rentals nearly double in the last few years. In that same breath, she says her Gulfport real estate business has lost 70% of rentals to homeowners buying properties.

“Five years ago a one bedroom would have looked like $850,” Purcell said.

She gets calls everyday from potential renters looking for properties.

“All I can do to help them is look up the place on Zillow and find out who owns it,” Purcell said. “There really are no rentals.”

A lot has changed in two years. Today, rental offerings priced at $1,200 and lower are slim.

A Zillow search on June 25 revealed that the least expensive rental in Gulfport was $1,300 for a 500-square-foot apartment. Zumper reports that the average rent for a one-bedroom in Gulfport is $1,540 – a 24% increase compared to 2021.

Here’s a list of rentals priced $1,200 and under in Gulfport:

Disclaimer: Not all listed are currently available at press time

A room in a four-plex apartment complex at 5508 11th Ave. S. is available for $1,200 on Realtor.com . It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom with a shared backyard walking distance from Gulfport Beach.

Bay Pointe Tower at 880 Oleander Way S. is technically in South Pasadena, but borders Gulfport. The apartment complex has studios and one bedrooms ranging from $930 – $1,105 and 416 – 630 square feet, according to apartments.com . Rent includes gas, water, and electricity.

Rent includes gas, water, and electricity. The Waverly at Gulfport is the gray apartment complex at 4601 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. It’s advertised on apartments.com as the Child’s Park area. The website states that the apartments (one or two bedrooms) start at $850 a month.

The website states that the apartments (one or two bedrooms) start at $850 a month. Gulfport residents Jack Maynard and Doug Hazelman have four apartments in Gulfport. All of their properties are occupied and range from $800-$1,250. They’re currently selling their properties, and the fate of the renters will be up to the new buyers. All their properties are on 28th Avenue South or 9th Avenue South in Gulfport.

“Each time someone moved out we upgraded and raised the rent an appropriate amount,” Maynard said. “We wouldn’t raise it if someone was currently living on the property.”