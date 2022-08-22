No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice.

In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.

But a local knows where to find a deal, always, even when it comes to beachfront rentals.

Here’s a list of three places that fit the bill and don’t break the bank. What did I learn on my quest for cheap rentals? They exist. They are slim, small, and full of stipulations (no pets) but they are not impossible to come by.

A Blue Bedroom

This one-bathroom, one-bedroom home sits close to Upham and Sunset Beach. It’s part of a four unit building at 341 78th Ave., St. Pete Beach. According to All County Suncoast Property Management, the property is available on Sept. 1.

The price tag: $1,445. Plus, a security deposit, one months rent, and a $350 administration fee.

Affordability rating: three out of five stars. Move in rates are steep, plus the area isn’t incredibly walkable. If you’re looking to walk to Toasted Monkey and the beach, however, you’re in luck. Plus, let’s consider the great lighting of this one-person blue apartment.

Small Spaces Madeira

Singles or brave couples can rent a studio condo on the second floor of an apartment complex at 13733 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. The apartment, available Aug. 19, is unfurnished but includes a toaster oven and air fryer. There’s a community pool, grill, and on-site laundry.

The price tag: $1,300 monthly, plus a $1,300 security deposit and a $40 application fee. The tenant must have a 600 or better credit score to qualify.

Affordability rating: four out of five stars. You can’t really beat $1,300 a month on the beach, especially when they are free perks, like a pool. Not to mention, John’s Pass is a two-minute drive, 18-minute walk, and seven-minute bus drive.

Minimalist Living

If you have no pets, no live-in family, and visitors are OK with sitting on your bed, this St. Pete Beach studio could work for the minimalistic renter.

The 400 square-foot studio sits a few blocks from the Gulf of Mexico at 517 76th Ave., St. Pete Beach. One plus: there’s terrazzo floors. One minus: the outside seating area leaves much to be desired. Think old chairs, cigarette butts, and one solo Snapple rolling around on the cement.

The price tag: $1,350 a month, plus a background check. However, water, electricity, Wi-Fi, and garbage are included.

Affordability rating: Come on. Four and a half stars out of five. This is a pretty sweet deal if you’re flying solo. Everything (everything!) is included in the rent and the apartment is so close to the beach you can smell it. I know this because I checked it out. I deducted half a star because the apartment looks so sterile. You could murder someone in this apartment and clean it up with a Swiffer. It looks like something an alien would live in and stare at the bone-white wall all day before zipping on his skin suit and walking to Verducci’s for dinner. But hey, you can walk to Verducci’s.