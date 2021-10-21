Repeat Offender Burglarizes Gulfport

Gulfport Police charged suspect Ronald Alfred Stanard, 56, with at least four counts of burglary in Gulfport over the course of two days – Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 20.

Police arrested Stanard on Wednesday, October 20 around 6:30 a.m. on two charges of Burglary to a Conveyance [vehicle] and two counts of Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling.

After his latest suspected hit, he was arrested with a stolen backpack, cellphone and laptop from a vehicle on the 2000 block of 54th St. S.

The remaining three charges came from suspected burglaries on residences and vehicles between 19th Avenue and 23rd Avenue and between 51st Street and 56th Street where Stanard allegedly entered through one victim’s unlocked window by cutting the screen.

At the time of his arrest, Stanard had five outstanding warrants: Failure to Appear in Court for Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear in Court for Possession of Cocaine, Failure to Appear in Court for Burglary to a Structure, Failure to Appear in Court for Burglary to a Conveyance and Failure to Appear in Court for Fraudulent Use of a Personal ID.

The Gulfport Police Department posted to their Facebook page that, “In two cases, the homes were occupied, and the suspect left when confronted by residents.”

“I believe he is a career criminal,” said Gulfport Public Information Officer Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

Two other burglary charges are being sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

“We don’t have enough probable cause to charge him [with those] at this time,” Woodman said.

Currently, Stanard’s bail is set at $480,000, but it’s possible that more charges will be added on.

“It’s important to remember that locking up is key,” Woodman said. “Most crimes like this are crimes of opportunity.”

This is an ongoing investigation by the Gulfport Police Department.

