Resident-Run Committee Looks to Help 

Gulfport’s Sustainability Committee is looking to help businesses and residents who have questions, concerns or comments about the betterment of Gulfport.

“We work on anything and everything to make Gulfport an even better place to live while supporting our residents and businesses,” stated committee founder and Gulfport Councilmember April Thanos.

“The Gulfport Sustainability Committee was created to promote Gulfport’s sustainability and resiliency and engage as many people as possible in the process – all viewpoints and ideas are welcomed,” continued Thanos. “Ideas contributed so far include stormwater run-off, recycling, biking and lots more!”

During council comments at the July 21 regular council meeting, Thanos reported that 45 residents have already joined the committee and that meetings have already started.

Currently, four subcommittees have been created to address the ideas submitted to the committee:

Accessibility/Recreation – sidewalks, streets, parking, biking, ADA, public toilets and outdoor movies

Managing Waste – trash, recycling, composting

Natural Resources – sea-level rise, stormwater runoff, trees, landscaping, water quality

Planning – planning, zoning, affordable housing, short-term rentals

“The mission of the Gulfport Sustainability Committee,” said Thanos, “is to engage the people of Gulfport and the Gulfport City Council in an effort to maintain or improve the city’s quality of life through fact-based, well-researched, transparent, solutions that support cherished community values.”

Check out the group’s Facebook page – Gulfport Sustainability Committee, or call Kathy Aumiller, 941-504-6347, for more.