Resident Urges Kenneth City to Speak Up on School Closures

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A Kenneth City resident asked the Town Council on Oct. 14 to take a more active role as the Pinellas County school district considers closing schools.

The district is weighing closures at 25 schools. None of them are in Kenneth City, but local children attend some of the affected schools.

Mixed Responses From Council

Resident Stacy Gaffrey said she contacted three council members about the issue and got mixed responses. One letter arrived late, and one member never answered. Another told her that their children had gone through school closures and hers would too.

Gaffrey noted that Arrison had written a letter about the closures. Still, she urged the Council to stay involved as the district considers its options.

[Read more below]

A Call to Act Before Final Decisions

Gaffrey urged the Council to act before the district makes its final decisions. She asked local officials to attend district discussions, ask questions and demand transparency.

She also asked the Town to stand up for families who could face longer commutes, new schools and disruptions to their children’s education.

The Town has no direct authority over the schools. But Gaffrey’s comments showed how county decisions can affect Kenneth City families.

The next Kenneth City Town Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

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