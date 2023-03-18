Retro Video Game Store Hosts Monthly Night Market

Pinellas Park has one of the largest retro video game stores in the country. Unlimited Video Games Superstore and Arcade has almost every game imaginable, along with an arcade full of the all-time best games.

Video games are not all this store offers. On March 25, the store hosts its third last Saturday food truck and market festival. From 5-9 p.m., small businesses set up shop behind the video game store.

“Our goal is to give people the opportunity to succeed. We’re not really trying to make it about us,” Co-owner Gregg Lonkey said. “It’s so rare in today’s world for anybody to care about anything, let alone a video game store caring about artists.”

Typically, it costs $8 to enter the arcade. At the market, customers get a free all-access pass room if they buy anything from the vendors and/or food trucks.

“Someone sells them a $2 sticker, then their whole party gets in for free for only $2,” Store Manager Rich Dombrowski said.

Lonkey and co-owner Patrick Kersley plan to host other events including an open mic night. Keep an eye out for the superstore’s future events for more nostalgic experiences.

Unlimited Video Games Superstore and Arcade, 6901 US 19 N., Pinellas Park. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; 727-753-9435; unlimitedvideogames.com