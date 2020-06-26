Return of the Rainbow Pancakes

When it comes to Pride eats, we couldn’t think of a better place to feature than Stella’s. Wife-wife team Barb Banno and Chef Morgan Banno celebrate Pride every year at Stella’s, and this year is no exception.

Despite COVID-19, the couple still plan to decorate for Pride and the employees still plan to dress up.

“Even though we don’t have the festivities going on this weekend, we thought it was important to stick to our traditions,” says Stella’s owner Barb Banno.

Chef Morgan created five one-day-only Pride-themed specials for the occasion.

“[Morgan] does a lot of fun things with the specials,” says Barb. “First of all, they’re very creative. I like to describe my breakfast restaurant as a fine diner, so she’s always trying to put an upscale twist on classic diner favorites. Like, instead of just a traditional lox and bagels on the menu, we [also] have lox benedict. She’s created different types of plates and specials that way. She also creates fun names around them.”

For this Saturday’s Pride specials, Morgan’s given creative Pride-themed names to some of Stella’s favorite specials.

“She really wanted some of the names that we attach to our specials to be about who we are and what we’re about,” says Barb.

Take the Stonewall Cheese Curds for example. Stella’s first tried cheese curds about six months ago.

“They were a huge hit,” says Barb, “so we decided to bring them back.” But this time, they have a name that hearkens back to the beginning of the gay rights movement.

Stella’s is also bringing back its annual Rainbow Pride Pancakes.

“It’s been a Pride favorite that we run every year just for Pride,” says Barb. “You get an assortment of three different color pancakes. We put sprinkles inside them and on top, so it’s just this huge plate of rainbows.”

Come Saturday, if you want a taste of Pride, Stella’s is where it’s at. Because pancakes, steak and eggs, cheese curds, and well, everything, tastes better where love is love, the fish tacos are out and proud, and the burgers were born this way.

STELLA’S PRIDE SPECIALS

Available Sat., June 27, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stonewall Cheese Curds

Breaded and fried, drizzled with chipotle aioli

Rainbow Pride Pancakes

Three colored buttermilk pancakes with rainbow sprinkles inside, topped with chocolate syrup, sprinkles and whipped cream (gets sweet butter)

Love is Love Breakfast (5 left)

8 oz. NY strip steak topped with homemade horsey sauce, two eggs, one side and toast

Out & Proud Fish Tacos

Two soft shell tacos with blackened mahi, avocado, jalapeno, pineapple, slaw and chipotle aioli

Born this Way Burger

Two burger patties layered with cheddar cheese and bacon, topped with buffalo chicken dip, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Stella’s is doing their part to keep you safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dining is outdoor-only; tables are spaced six feet apart; tables, chairs, menus and condiments are wiped down with disinfectant between guests; and all staff wear masks. They’re also offering take out if you’re not comfortable dining out.