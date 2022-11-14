Review: Fall-Inspired Beer on St. Pete Beach

Pumpkin spice and fall colors do not just go away once it hits the month of November. While some people already claim it to be “Christmas season,” I refuse to let go of fall. Luckily for me, Mastry’s Brewing Co in St. Pete Beach still has their seasonal brews on tap, so I did what any young adult of the legal drinking age may do… drank alcohol.

For starters, I went to Mastry’s with a mission to taste test all of their best fall beers. And as the responsible 22 year old I am, I bought a flight of beers instead of getting absolutely wasted.

At Mastry’s, you can get a flight with up to four different drinks. I chose their #Basic Pub Ale, Fall Shakecation, Oktoberfest, and Honey Basil.

The #Basic Pub Ale made its introduction back in the beginning of October. This ale is a dark mild brew with pumpkin, spices, and lactose.

Mastry’s collaborated with The Spice and Tea Exchange of John’s Pass to curate this drink. Both teams worked together to create a “light and sessionable” fall beer that had a distinct flavor of pumpkin while also hinting tastes of fall spices.

Out of the four brews, the #Basic Pub has to be my favorite. This drink is exactly what I want to be drinking for the rest of the fall season. It is low in alcohol content which makes it perfect for a chill night sitting next to a fire while wearing my favorite cozy flannel.

#Basic Pub is definitely giving #Fallvibes.

My second favorite is Fall Shakecation. This is a milkshake IPA with cranberries, pecans, and lactose. Essentially, this brew is Thanksgiving in liquid form. A milkshake IPA is the combination of lactose and fruit. This mash-up creates a lightly creamy brew with a tart sweetness.

I quickly noticed the taste of pecan, but the cranberry helped alleviate the nutty aspect of the drink. It’s light and fruity qualities shapes it to be a fantastic fall drink for the Florida November weather.

Although #Basic Pub and Fall Shakecation found ways into my heart, I had two more drinks to try. Now onto the third brew, Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest is a German lager, but in America, it tends to be brewed a lot sweeter. I had never tried an Americanized Oktoberfest brew before, but I’m not a big fan. I had high hopes since it’s quite popular during the fall season, but I just wasn’t incredibly fond of the lingering aftertaste.

Lastly, I tried their Honey Basil beer, an “amber ale with honey and basil.”

I was not a fan. It tasted like the alcohol version of an all-natural cold relief medicine. I have no beef against Mastry’s for this creation, but all I have to say is: To each their own, I guess…

Mastry’s in St. Pete Beach is a nice, low-key spot for a hang out. I’d say it is an even better place to satisfy your love for fall through a flight of beers.