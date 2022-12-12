Review of Gulfport’s Sidewalks in the Works

Have you ever walked or biked the Pinellas Trail from downtown St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs?

If so, you traveled roughly the same distance as if you’d walked on all of the sidewalks in the city limits of Gulfport – about 37 miles.

Even members of the Gulfport City Council were amazed to learn that the city’s sidewalk network is so large in a town that is barely two miles, from end to end, in any direction. Now they have approved a proposal to have a company called StreetScan conduct a sidewalk inventory and condition assessment at a cost of $29,858.

That money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received, a total of nearly $6.2 million earmarked for COVID-19 recovery. The City has targeted more than two dozen projects so far using that money, and there is now about $1.275 million left.

Pinellas County recently bid out a similar project to StreetScan involving 1,000 miles of sidewalks, and Gulfport was able to piggyback on that contract at the same rate, according to Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls.

“They’ll do a complete assessment,” said Nicholls. “They’ll actually take a scooter with a video camera. They’ll take the measurements and check all the slopes for ADA accessibility on all the more than 700 ramps we have throughout the city. It will give us a roadmap to move forward.”

City Manager Jim O’Reilly told council that once the evaluation and needs assessment are completed, crews will start repair work at the south end of town and work in quadrants, much like they do with street paving.

All of the data will be added to the city’s existing GIS database, creating a comprehensive inventory of the sidewalk network, according to a city staff report.

“It’s going to evaluate the current sidewalks, give us all the data, and we’ll decide where and what, based on need,” said Nicholls.

That will include gaps in sidewalk segments, or “hidden sidewalks” as Councilmember Michael Fridovich called them. “We’ve got a lot of hidden sidewalks that grass has grown over, and people think it’s their front yard, when it’s really not,” he said.

The 37-mile estimate is based on an aerial survey and does not include city blocks that don’t have sidewalks at all. Any new building project in the city require the developer to put a sidewalk in front of it, if there isn’t one, but that has not always been the rule. And there are still plenty of places without them.

The time limit for the county’s sidewalk project is six months, and Gulfport’s work will also be finished inside that window.

“Since [StreetScan] are in town, they’re going to do us as well,” said Nicholls. “I think within the next six months I’ll have all the data.”





