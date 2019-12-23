Revved Up for the Holidays 

O
Teacher and car enthusiast Mitchell Carney, brought his bright red 1954 Ford F350 to O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille inaugural car show and toy drive Wednesday, December 18. He filled the air with holiday cheer with his band of jingle bells. “I’m a lifetime Gulfport resident, I’ve grown up around the city. My dad was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years for the city; they always did toys for the needy at Christmas time. It’s just a great thing to do to help people out.”
’Maddy’s Bar and Grille inaugural car show and toy drive revved up Wednesday evening, December 18, on Shore Boulevard from 5 to 9 p.m. Car collectors, enthusiasts and those who just want to help others were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa.
Those who donated were entered into a raffle for O’Maddy’s bucks.
Maddy Guenther, owner of O’ Maddy’s Bar and Grille, says her intention for these car shows is to raise money for different charities throughout the year. The next show is planned to fuel love for others Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with the charity to be determined.
Eddie Macdonald’s 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport acted as Santa’s sleigh as residents loaded it up with toy’s for Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa, Wednesday evening, December 18 on Shore Boulevard during O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille inaugural car show and toy drive. Councilmember Christine Brown and her husband, sixth-generation Gulfportian Lou Worthington, brought their “new to them” 1946 CJ 2A, Willy’s Jeep.