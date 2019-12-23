Revved Up for the Holidays 

O’Maddy’s Bar and Grille inaugural car show and toy drive revved up Wednesday evening, December 18, on Shore Boulevard from 5 to 9 p.m. Car collectors, enthusiasts and those who just want to help others were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa.

Those who donated were entered into a raffle for O’Maddy’s bucks.

Maddy Guenther, owner of O’ Maddy’s Bar and Grille, says her intention for these car shows is to raise money for different charities throughout the year. The next show is planned to fuel love for others Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with the charity to be determined.