Rich and Smooth: St. Petersburg Distillery’s Agave Spirit

Something new is brewing at St. Petersburg Distillery and it’s about to smoke up your summer. Less than two weeks ago, the distillery released the aged agave spirit as a limited edition product.

It’s a vanilla-laced libation that’s rich with smoky peppers yet silky smooth on the throat. The family-owned distillery is known for its artisan, small batch brewing. Using locally-sourced ingredients and recognized for its craftsmanship, the distillery is meticulous in the grains they choose for their spirits. St. Pete Distillery was recently voted Best Cocktail Establishment, an honor well deserved for these innovative industry leaders.

A few months ago The Gabber Newspaper sampled the distillery’s honey spirit and it rocked our world. We went back for the agave spirit, a barrel aged goodness that will turn any cocktail into a summer to remember.

St. Petersburg Distillery’s Agave Spirit

The new spirit is a five-year, barrel aged concoction made with agave and it’s sure to light up your tastebuds.

Vanilla pours through each taste along with peppery undertones, making it both super rich and ridiculously smooth. Unlike other aged agave spirits or those in the tequila family, St. Petersburg Distillery crafted a sweet yet savory sip without the traditional burn going down.

With only 400 bottles available, don’t wait too long to try it. This special agave spirit is a limited edition and once it’s gone, it’s gone. It is, however, one bottle you’ll want to stock on your bar and serve all summer long. Be sure to try the St. Pete Distillery’s recipe for their Agave Smash (recipe below) as it’s light, refreshing, and full of citrus flavors.

Exciting New Happenings

I had the pleasure of sampling with Jason Liggitt, director of engagement at St. Pete Distillery. Not only did he give me an update on the on-site bee colony (who are thriving), but he shared exciting new happenings on the premises.

The distillery continues to build out their production line and tasting lab. The goal is to create a guest experience where they can waltz straight into tastings with Master Distiller Warren Gardner. Essentially, this creates an experience with the production and functional retail space.

Because of their community-focused mindset, St. Petersburg Distillery plans to build an exhibition hall and a full service restaurant. Additionally, they have plans for a 20-foot hill right off of the Pinellas Trail on their 30-acre property where guests can enjoy nature views with cocktails.

“We want to create the ultimate guest experience,” said Liggitt.

With renowned, local chef David Reyes leading the culinary scene at the space, Liggitt said they are also aiming for a Michelin-star restaurant in the near future.

St. Petersburg Distillery’s Agave Smash

2 oz St.Petersburg Distillery Aged Agave Spirit

1/4 oz Tippler’s Reserve Orange Liqueur

5 lemons slices

8-9 mint leaves

1/2 oz Simple syrup

Add all ingredients into a shaker and muddle lemon and mint. Add ice to your shaker tin and shake vigorously. Strain into a double rocks glass. Add crushed ice and garnish with a mint sprig.

Whether you’re a seasoned spirit connoisseur or simply dabbling in the summer fun, St. Petersburg Distillery’s agave spirit is definitely one to try. Get it soon as it’s a limited release, small batch brew and you won’t be disappointed.

St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 12-10 p.m.; Sun., 12-9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday. 727-914-0931, stpetersburgdistillery.com.

