Ride Down Memory Lane with St. Pete’s Historic Trolley Tours

Take a ride down memory lane. St. Petersburg Museum of History and Star Trolley introduced a collaboration that brings historic trolley tours to St. Pete.

The partnership began in April and enhances the historic aspect of the Sunshine City. However, these trolley tours don’t occur every day, or every week. Tours take place every first Saturday of the month.

“St. Augustine, Key West, Savannah, all have historic tours, and now, thanks to our partnership with Star Trolley, St. Pete does as well,” said Museum of History Executive Director Rui Farias. “These tours, while fun for us locals to hop on, will hopefully provide another reason for Florida visitors to explore St. Petersburg.”

Historic Trolley Tours in St. Pete

This exclusive collaboration is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors according to the museum’s press release. It continues saying how people will “not only learn of the colorful characters who created the city,” but also “experience the rich and hidden histories of St. Pete.”

Looking for more things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches?

The historic trolley tour is a two-hour trip around the city. Guests learn about the progressive history of how St. Pete became the city it is today. Trolley historians explain the tales of the city which includes “its piers, railroads, and waterfront parks.” Guests will also explore neighborhoods such as Driftwood, Roser Park, and Old Northeast.

According to the museum, the Museum of History staff members curated the information taught on the historic trolley tours. Staff assembled a rotating slideshow displaying historic images exclusively found in the museum’s archives.

Themed Historic Trolley Rides in St. Pete

The next scheduled trolley tour is June 1. However, if guests are unable to attend the monthly tours, there are themed trolley tours in St. Pete to look out for.

Along with that, the museum stated these planned tours include “the tales of prohibition and rum runners, Spaniards and natives of West St. Pete, haunted ghost tours, a civil rights tour, and an architectural tour.”

In June, the museum scheduled three themed trolley tours. On June 8, historians will guide guests through neighborhoods and locations related to “Spaniards and natives of West St. Pete.”

On June 12, guests will explore the creepy, dark sides of St. Petersburg with the “Ghostly Haunted Trolley Tour.” SPIRITS of St. Petersburg Founder Dr. Brandy Stark will host this trolley. The event’s online description said, “the tour takes you through lesser-known haunts of downtown and the vastly haunted neighborhoods of Roser Park and the Old Northeast.”

The “Historic Civil Rights Trolley Tour” takes place on June 22. Guests will learn about the events and venues where the Civil Rights movement protested to end racial segregation as well to further justice and equality in St. Petersburg. The event’s description promises to take guests to locations such as South Mole Beach and Spa Pool. Afterward, guests will learn about and where lunch counter sit-ins happened and an act of civil disobedience that transpired at St. Petersburg City Hall.

Plan Your Trolley Trip

All trolley tours begin at 9 a.m.; guests must check in at the St. Petersburg Museum of History. This does not include the ghostly haunted trolley tours, since those exclusively occur at 6:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. $45; $35, members. spmoh.com; 727-894-1052, ext. 200.

