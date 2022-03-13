Road Rage Shooting on Howard Frankland

A man was shot on the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday, March 7, during an alleged road rage incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred on Interstate 275 on the bridge at approximately 9 p.m.

According to police, Tyeson Jordan was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger on the bridge when he flashed his lights and honked at a slower moving dark SUV in the left lane.

Police said Jordan passed the SUV on the right and then moved in front of the SUV. He then “brake checked” the SUV, according to Jacqueline Slaughter, a passenger in Jordan’s car.

The SUV then began to follow Jordan’s Charger and shadow his subsequent lane changes.

“The suspect vehicle completed several lane changes across the bridge, shadowing Jordan as he attempted to separate and create distance,” FHP said in a release, which continued:

“Slaughter heard a ‘popping’ noise and suddenly felt glass strike her before noticing facial injuries suffered by Jordan who had been shot. While continuing to drive, Jordan instructed Slaughter to photograph or record the suspect vehicle with her phone which she was unable to do as the lock screen was covered in blood.”

Police said Slaughter then helped guide Jordan off I-275 and to a hospital emergency room. He was listed in stable condition, according to the highway patrol.

Police continue to search for the SUV involved in the alleged road rage shooting.