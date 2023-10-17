Roast Beef Bliss at Kelly’s in South Pasadena

Back in the early ’90s, my family piled into our faux wood-paneled minivan and made the 24-hour trek from Michigan to Disney World. I was a super picky eater at the time. I only like mashed potatoes, spicy chicken, and Arby’s, making the drive down I-75 even more obnoxious for my poor parents. In an effort to appease my juvenile palate, we stopped at various Arby’s along the way for roast beef sandwiches. I have to be honest — I haven’t noshed much on roast beef since I was a kid. When Kelly’s Roast Beef opened in South Pasadena, I didn’t think much of it. The Gabber Newspaper doesn’t often review franchised chain restaurants but we had to see what the fuss was about. While I wasn’t impressed, per se, I was pleasantly surprised. And I enjoyed the nostalgia in each bite.

Boston Born

Kelly’s originally began as a hot dog shack in Boston’s North Shore and they claim to be the “inventor of the roast beef sandwich.” Whether it’s true or not, they make a halfway decent sandwich. In addition to their signature roast beef, they also showcase some Boston-inspired classics like lobster rolls, fried whole-belly clams and fried scallops (available as a roll or plate), fish & chips, and clam chowder.

They have a massive, bright, open kitchen — a chef’s dream. Kelly’s is known for the their “3-Way” roast beef sammies with slow-roasted and thinly-shaved roast beef, mayo, James River BBQ sauce, and white American cheese on a butter-drenched bun. Not going to lie, I was pretty hesitant about that combination. But you know what? It works! I ordered a small roast beef sandwich with cheese fries and a drink ($15.95) and parked myself in a corner booth where I watched their promo video loop on repeat.

All About the Sauce

When my sandwich arrived, the first thing that hit my nose was the luscious smell of the buttery, toasted bun. My sandwich oozed with mayo and BBQ sauce (which to me, tasted exactly like the “Arby’s sauce” I used to love). The pile of roast beef was moist and tender, but lukewarm at best. In Kelly’s defense, they advertise it as “warm” but I expected hotter than room temperature. I was transported back to my childhood in the backseat of that minivan with each bite of my heaping sandwich. Despite excessive over seasoning, the cheese sauce-drenched fries and remained crispy throughout my meal.

As I wrestled with the napkin dispenser, I couldn’t help but notice the stash of condiments: Three ketchup dispensers (a tell-tale sign of a northern restaurant — we eat ketchup with everything), mayo, mustard and… duck sauce. Duck sauce at a roast beef joint? This was a first for me. I’m still perplexed.

Kelly’s isn’t bad. But the next time I have a hankering for a piled-high roast beef sandwich, I’m keeping my dollars local and hitting up O’Maddy’s for their Beef on Weck.

Kelly’s Roast Beef in South Pasadena

Kelly’s Roast Beef, 1530 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. 727-231-1961, kellysroastbeef.com.

