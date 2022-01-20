Robbery at St. Pete’s CitiTrends

Man in hood at a cash register
Surveillance video of man robbing a store in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Police Department

The man who robbed the Citi Trends at 1101 62nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg on Jan. 14 remains at large.

Witnesses told St. Petersburg police a man dressed in a gray pullover sweatshirt, allegedly armed with a handgun, robbed the store. Citi Trends sells apparel and other items.

“While his face was partially covered with a blue and red cloth, he was also wearing a gray hooded pullover with a distinctive logo on the front that we hope someone will recognize,” SPPD said in a release.

Still frames from surveillance video of a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt

Witnesses describe the suspect as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Savannah, Georgia-based Citi Trends also has stores in Clearwater, Tampa, Bradenton and Lakeland.

by Mike Sunnucks

